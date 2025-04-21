A successful AED and CPR Education Session

By Hayley Egan

On Tuesday 1st April, the Ungarie Advancement Group AED and CPR Education Session was held with Heart of the Nation at the Ungarie Showground.

The event was funded by Ungarie Advancement Group.

Heart of the Nation equipped the community with essential knowledge about sudden cardiac arrest, including how to recognise it, respond effectively, and use an AED with confidence.

The following are some of the things taught at the session:

• Expert guidance on recognising cardiac arrest.

• Step-by Step AED demonstration and practice.

• Hands-on CPR training tailored for all skill levels.

• Resources and materials to share with friends and family, including a handy app, called ‘Emergency Plus’ that can be downloaded on your smart phone for emergency situations.

• A supportive environment to ask questions and learn.

• Heart of the Nation AED Locator and Responder App.

AEDs can be found in the following locations in Ungarie: Ungarie Showground, Ungarie Bowling Club, AGnVET Services, Ungarie RFS Trucks and the Ungarie Swimming Pool.

Image Credits: Ungarie – A Place We Call HOME Facebook page.