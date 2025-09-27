A memorable season for Senior Rugby League

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin Rams Rugby League Football Club held its Presentation Night on Friday, 12 September.

The event was held at the Imperial Hotel, where the efforts of the 2025 season were celebrated.

League Tag Best and Fairest was won by Lily Newbould, while Ashlee Whitford was named Runner Up.

Most Consistent in League Tag was awarded to Willa Stokes. Best Tagger was Charli Coe, with Shayleen Coe collecting the Coaches Award.

In First Grade, George Simiana was named Best and Fairest for the 2025 season. Runner Up was Denis Spathis.

The Coaches Award went to Brenton Jones.

First Grade Player’s Player was won by Treigh Coe.

Noah Nash was rewarded for a terrific season, taking home Most Consistent in First Grade.

Most Improved went to Darren Powell, while Michael Parker won Best Back. Toby Denyer was named Best Forward.

Frankland Ross and George Simiana were recognised as Condobolin First Grade Woodbridge Representatives. Frankland was also selected as Captain of the team.

Condobolin’s Tyrone Johnstone was named as First Grade Coach of the Year for Woodbridge Cup.

“Congratulations to all the winners! Welldeserved recognition for your hard work and dedication this year,” a post on the Condobolin Rams Rugby League Football Club Facebook Page read.

“The Condobolin Rams would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who made the 2025 season such a memorable one. To our players, coaches, committee, supporters and sponsors – your dedication, hard work, and ongoing support are what keep this great club going, and we truly appreciate everything you bring to the Rams family. A special thank you to everyone who attended and helped make our Presentation Night a fantastic celebration of the year that was.

“We’re proud of all that we achieved together in 2025, and we’re excited to see where 2026 takes us.”