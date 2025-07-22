A major milestone for Leanne

Leanne Middleton has reached a major milestone with Elders Lake Cargelligo. She and the team celebrated her 10 Years of Service with a special morning tea on Monday, 23 June. “Leanne has been and continues to be an invaluable asset to our branch. Her eagerness to learn, dedication, and loyalty to our branch and clients is commendable. We are incredibly lucky to have her apart of our team!” a post on the Elders (Lake Cargelligo) Facebook Page read. Congratulations, Leanne! Image Credit: Elders (Lake Cargelligo) Facebook Page.