A great harvest starts with the right advice

Advertorial

With a network of dedicated agronomists servicing eastern Australia, AGnVET works closely with clients to ensure they are provided with expert advice to help their crops reach their full potential.

AGnVET agronomists provide support throughout the entire season through their Agronomy services program:

from pre-season planning and paddock inspections to precision agronomy advice through the planting, growing, pre and postharvest periods.

Beyond agronomy services, AGnVET has a comprehensive range of animal health and nutrition products and services to maximise production in livestock operations.

AGnVET animal production advisors are trained to work closely with farmers to implement tailored management plans across sheep, beef and dairy productions.

From parasite management, to feed and nutrition supplements, AGnVET’s animal health team provides trusted advice to farmers to minimise inputs and maximise sustainability and profitability.

AGnVET branches stock a wide range of rural merchandise supplies and specialist products including Ag chemical, seed and fertiliser, water and irrigation supplies, oils and lubricants, livestock handling equipment, stockfeed and nutrition, fencing materials and much more.

They also have specialists in water broking, insurance and Real estate to offer a wide range of tailored advice and services to local farmers.

For more information on AGnVET services, contact the Condobolin branch on 02 6895 2527 or visit agnvet.com.au/locations for your nearest AGnVET store.

(Contributed)