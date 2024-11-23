A great game of Bridge
Bridge
Jan and John were on fire last week. They won 11 games including calling and getting game 5 times and taking anyone else down who called against them!
The only other games available went to Bonnie and Max who won 3 times (2 other games were a draw).
Edwina and Sandra won 4 games cos they were smart and didn’t bid to game!
Sue and Dick took Bonnie and Max down once and called and won 2 other games, but that wasn’t counted cos others had an equal score!
Congratulations Jan and John.
My kids laugh because they think I’m crazy. I laugh because they don’t know it’s hereditary.
Don’t worry.
Bridget.
