A good turn up at Bridge

Good turn up two weeks ago. We had two and a half tables and a lot of fun.

One No Trump was a popular opening bid with quite a few bids going to game (not always achieved), but often enough. There was at least one Grand Slam, but sadly not bid. We must be more adventurous.

Being most adventurous and coming out winners were Jan and John with sixty percent. Next came daylight, followed by Bonnie and Max with thirty four percent, and Sue and the phantom with twenty nine percent.

Lessons begin this week. If you are interested, please ask one of our members for information.

I broke my finger today. On the other hand, I am OK.

Take care.

Bridget.