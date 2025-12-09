A good roll up at Veterans Golf
Veterans Golf
A good rollup of 16 players last Thursday for the veteran’s golf with the second of the Xmas hams up for offer.
This bloke must be hungry with first place again awarded to Barrie Toms with an excellent round of 37 points.
There was a three-way countback for the minor placings with second place going to Ian Myers on 35 points and Ralf Martin getting third place.
Fourth place was awarded to Phil Thomas on 35 points, and the last ball went to Vicky Hanlon on 34 points on another countback.
Damien Noll claimed the non-Vets section with 28 points.
Nearest the pin on No 9 and No 17 was claimed by Tony Broadley.
BT.
