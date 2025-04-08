A good roll up

Veterans Golf

Despite the warm weather Thursday 27th March, there saw a very good rollup of 20 players teeing off in Condobolin for the veteran’s golf.

The event for the day was a 4bbb Stableford with a draw for partners and a draw for groups.

Rob Sanderson teamed up with Butch Taylor to take home the meat trays for the day with a very good score of 46 points on a countback from Ian Myers and John Adams.

3rd place was the team of Bede Madden and Greg Nagle with 42 points.

The best individual score was Rob Sanderson with a very good 40 points.

Nearest the pin on No 9 went to Ian Myers and No 17 went unclaimed. The non vets pin was claimed by John Smith.

People are still required for help with the golf cart cleaning.

We will continue to open the books at 12 noon each Thursday with tee off by 12.30 pm.

BT.