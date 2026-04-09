A good field of players at golf

Condobolin Veterans Golf

A good field of 14 players were able to play golf with the vets on Thursday.

Scores were much better on the day, and first place went to Steve Beattie with a very good 40 points.

Second place went to John Smith on a count back with 36 points from Butch Taylor.

David Hall got fourth on a three-way countback with 34 points from Greg Matheson.

Jordon Smith claimed the non-vets section with 33 points.

Nearest the pin on No 17 was claimed by Barrie Toms and No 9 was claimed by Steve Beattie.

The next Lachlan Valley intertown golf will be held in Parkes on April 16, 2026. If you require a golf buggy for the day, please book with the Pro shop at the Parkes Golf Club.

The Forbes Veterans week of golf will be held from Monday 27th April to Friday 1st May. Entries at the Forbes pro Shop close 15th April 2026.

BT.