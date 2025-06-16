A funding boost for Bogan Gate Memorial Hall

By Melissa Blewitt

Bogan Gate Community Memorial Hall Incorporated has shared in $400,000 through Australia Post’s People of Post grants program.

In NSW, Australia Post has awarded grants to 44 nominated community organisations, from mental health services and marine rescue groups to volunteer bush fire support teams.

Bogan Gate Community Memorial Hall Incorporated is a pivotal community hub, serving as a venue for local events and activities.

They have been awarded a People of Post grant for their “Seniors Workshops” initiative, which offers a series of engaging sessions, including low-impact tennis, gentle exercise, weaving, and cardmaking, tailored for seniors in remote areas.

The project aims to combat loneliness and isolation, fostering social participation and support networks through accessible and enjoyable activities.

Now in its eighth year, the People of Post program is a unique employee-led community grant initiative that enables Australia Post team members, including Posties and Post Office workers, to nominate local community or not-for-profit groups, for a grant of up to $2,000. To date, the program has supported 2,158 not-for-profit community organisations across Australia, delivering a total of nearly $2 million in grants.

In response to falling donations from the community, Australia Post significantly increased its grants for this year. The 2025 program has provided 224 grants to initiatives spanning metro, regional and remote areas, a 47 per cent increase on last year’s program. Community groups in Victoria received the highest number of grants this year with 35 per cent of grants issued, followed by Queensland (25 per cent) and New South Wales (20 per cent), with remaining recipients from Western Australia, South Australia, Tasmania, the Northern Territory and the ACT.

Australia Post General Manager Community and Stakeholder Engagement, Nicky Tracey, said, “Being part of a community and feeling connected is more important than ever before. That’s why Australia Post continues to support local communities through the People of Post grants.”

“We know that people want to continue to support their local not-for-profit, but with cost of living impacting both households and communities, many people are finding it increasingly difficult. We’re proud to continue supporting our team members to champion the causes they see making a real difference at a local level and strengthen Australia Post’s commitment to creating a culture of giving for our people.”