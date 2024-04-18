A fun day at the Richardson/Peachey Shield

Tullamore Central School’s Year 3-6 students had a fantastic day at the Richardson/Peachey Shield recently. They showed wonderful sportsmanship and determination. Congratulations to Levi McMahon who was awarded Player of the Day. Every student tackled hard, ran straight and thoroughly enjoyed every game. Thanks to Shaun Williams for his coaching tips and warm up drills. Source and Image Credits: Tullamore Central Schools Facebook page.

