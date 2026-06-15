A fantastic footy result for CHS team
The Condobolin High School Under 14’s Boys Rugby League Team won the WSSA Dubbo Section of the Buckley Shield Competition, defeating Narromine 30 to 8 in the final. The squad competed in the Western A Pool of teams, securing a close 12 to 10 win over Dubbo Delroy in their first match. The conditions were tough, with the boys testing their skills on a very wet track. Mr Shannon and Mr Reavell coached the team. Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.
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