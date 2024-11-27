A cricketing superstar
Rachel Grimmond (ABOVE) was selected to play in the 2024/25 NSW All Schools 15 Years and Under Boys and Girls Cricket trials. The trials at the Central Coast Regional Sporting Complex, Tuggerah were held on Tuesday, 26 November and Wednesday, 27 November. Rachel was selected as the wicket keeper amongst the best female cricketers from Government, Catholic and Independent schools across the state. “An incredible achievement,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. “Rachel’s dedication, commitment and talent is second to none and we could not be more proud.” Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.
Latest News
Year 4/5/6 enjoy Sydney Excursion
Tottenham Central School year 4/5/6 students embarked on their [...]
A cricketing superstar
Rachel Grimmond (ABOVE) was selected to play in the 2024/25 [...]
Frivolity and fun at fabulous fundraiser
The St Joseph's Parish School P and F Lawn Bowls [...]
Road closure
The community is advised that Bathurst Street, Condobolin, between McDonnell [...]
Community can win $5,000 in Major Shop Local Draw
The Major Draw will be held at 8.15pm on the [...]
Fourteen lucky winners
The last of the minor draws of the Condobolin Chamber [...]