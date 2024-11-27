A cricketing superstar

Rachel Grimmond (ABOVE) was selected to play in the 2024/25 NSW All Schools 15 Years and Under Boys and Girls Cricket trials. The trials at the Central Coast Regional Sporting Complex, Tuggerah were held on Tuesday, 26 November and Wednesday, 27 November. Rachel was selected as the wicket keeper amongst the best female cricketers from Government, Catholic and Independent schools across the state. “An incredible achievement,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. “Rachel’s dedication, commitment and talent is second to none and we could not be more proud.” Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.