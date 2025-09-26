A big day out on the bowling greens

Condobolin Sports Club Bowls

A big day on Sunday with twenty-two players in the Meat Run.

Darren Seton and Max Ferguson won the day defeating Michael Coe and Mathew Brasnett.

In the other games, Laurie Thompson and Mark Marshall defeated Pauline Dimos and Cary L’Estrange, Michael Leal and Michael Collins defeated Daryl Nairn and Ian Kelk, Brian Tickle and Lisa Rosberg defeated Steve Brasnett and Al Stuckey, and Al Barnes, Bill Cunningham and Paul Nicholl defeated Michael Waller, Neil McDonald and Dick Barnes.

One game of Major Singles, Michael Waller playing Michael Leal. Michael got off with a very good start leading sixteen nil on the eighth end, but Michael found his mojo and started to score points which put the wind up Michael who staged a comeback and went on to win twenty-five to eleven. Michael didn’t really play badly but Michael kept coming in on the last bowl and knocking him away or sitting on the jack. Well done Michael Waller, commiserations Michael Leal.

Brayden and Grant Davis travelled to Parkes Railway to play in the Mid-West Bowls Men’s Pairs on Saturday, they had a good win against a West Dubbo team seventeen to sixteen but unfortunately were defeated in the Quarter Finals by a Manildra team eighteen to six.

Congratulations to Lisa and Pauline, and Cathy and Danielle who won their games in the Woman’s Pairs and will go on to the Regional Finals.

Still playing the Sunday Meat Run at 1pm names in by 12.30 all are welcome.

Contributed.