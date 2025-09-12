80’s trivia night

On Saturday 16th August, Lake Cargelligo Show Society held an 80’s Trivia Night at the Lake Cargelligo Bowling Club.

“Thank you to everyone who supported our trivia night. We had a great time and hope you all did as well.” read a post by Emily Blacker on the Lake Cargelligo Show Society Facebook group.

1st place- The Breakfast Club

2nd place- WHAM

Best dressed- Darcy Meadows

“Well done. And thank you to Manda Haase and our show committee for organising a great night.” the post concluded.

Source and Image Credits: Emily Blacker via the Lake Cargelligo Show Society Facebook group.