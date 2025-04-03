$4,500 raised for Cancer Clinical Trials

A Black Tie fundraiser was held at the Condobolin Railway Hotel on Friday, 14 March. Guests wore a touch of pink, with the $4,500 raised donated to clinical cancer trials. A feature of the evening was Macquariedale Wine and Gabe Music. “What an amazing night had Friday night, spent with great company, splended music, loads of knowledgeable information, laughs and giggles all around,” a post on the Condobolin Railway Hotel Facebook Page read. “A big thankyou to all our sponsors, anyone who donated, those who attended and anyone who helped organise the night.” Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.