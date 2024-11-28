Year 4/5/6 enjoy Sydney Excursion

Tottenham Central School year 4/5/6 students embarked on their excursion to Sydney on Monday 4th November.

They began their trip with a thrilling ride on the Scenic Railway, a fascinating and beautiful walk through Dinosaur Valley and breathtaking views seen from the Scenic Skyway, in Katoomba!

In the evening the students went on a night hike to Long Reef Headland.

On day 2, students began their morning with surf lessons at Long Reef Beach, they then travelled into the city to visit the Sydney Sea Life Aquarium, Madam Tussauds Wax Museum, went on the Sydney Rocks tour where they learnt about Australian History and then on a Harbour Bridge walk.

To end the day, cabin teams battled it out in some hilarious and fun indoor games! The Sheep Team won the first round and the Chicken Team won the second round.

On day 3, students spent the whole day in Sydney. It began with an exciting trip from Manly to Circular Quay on the ferry, an Opera House Tour, Animal Features and the Environment study at the Australian Museum, a tour of Hyde Park Barracks focussing on Convicts, Migrants and First People, then a fascinating tour of the State Library, a brief look at the model of Sydney at Customs House and then a very exciting trip back across the harbour!

On day 4, students were treated to a fabulous morning at the Sydney Zoo! Students had a very special tour where they were able to get much closer to the African animals and then had some time to wander through the rest of the zoo.

“Our trip to Sydney has been a blast! There has been a constant stream of comments of amazement and excitement and so much joy displayed on faces! Staying away from home and rooming with friends has also been loads of fun! Mrs Wright, Mrs Horsburgh and Hellen were thrilled to have the privilege of joining our 4/5/6 students in this wonderful experience!” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.