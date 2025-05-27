32 years of service

At the recent Principals meeting, Trundle Central School Principal, Mr John Southon, was recognised for 32 years of service to Public Education. An outstanding achievement. Source and Image Credit: Trundle Central School Facebook page.

Last Updated: 22/05/2025By

Latest News

Welcoming new Faces

26/05/2025|

ABOVE: Lake Cargelligo Central School recently welcomed many new faces [...]

We recommend