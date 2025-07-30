$3 million to upgrade Lake Cargelligo Sewage Treatment Plant

By Melissa Blewitt

Lachlan Shire Council will receive $3 million to upgrade the Lake Cargelligo Sewage Treatment Plant.

The funding has been allocated through the 2025-26 State Budget.

“Regional communities have long faced underinvestment in this vital infrastructure. In many areas, sewerage and domestic water systems are outdated, risking residents’ liveability, while sewerage treatment has often caused disputes between councils and the EPA,” State Member for Barwon Roy Butler explained.

“I am very pleased to see this investment in our regions, and I will continue working with the NSW Government on this crucial infrastructure.”

Lake Cargelligo’s sewerage treatment works were overwhelmed during the 2022 floods and suffered significant damage. The funding will allow the works to be repaired and enhanced, improving durability for the residents for Lake Cargelligo and reducing pollution risk to the adjacent Lachlan River.

“The devastating flood which struck communities across the Central West in 2022 caused significant damage to council-managed water and sewer pipelines,” State Member for Orange Phil Donato stated.

“I’ve been working closely with the mayors in those communities to ensure they receive the funding to replace these vital assets, while also enhancing the infrastructure to safeguard against potential future flood events.

“I’ve relentlessly lobbied the NSW Government for this $27m funding, and I wish to acknowledge the support of Minister Saffin and this budget announcement, which will ensure our communities continue to recover and flourish once again.”

Other key projects announced include $22.9 million rebuild of the Lake Endeavour water pipeline in Parkes Shire, which will be reconfigured to a safer, flood-resilient location; $300,000 to Cabonne Shire Council for repairs to damaged sewer pumping stations; $300,000 to Central Tablelands Water for repairs to water services in Eugowra

“I’ve seen the damage to Lake Endeavour firsthand. The risk of Parkes running critically low on water was simply unacceptable, especially with only one main supply left and with the threat of drought hanging over the community again,” Minister for Recovery Janelle Saffin advised.

“Reliable water and sewer services are things people in the cities often take for granted. Our regional communities shouldn’t be left worse off after disasters. Today this starts to get fixed.”

A total of $27 million will be invested through the 2025-26 Budget to restore vital water and sewer infrastructure in the Central West.

“This is welcome news for communities across the Central West. Making sure that we have a secure water supply is non-negotiable and I applaud the Government for making this vital investment,” Stephen Lawrence MLC said.