2026 Secondary School Captains
Congratulations to the Tottenham Central School 2026 Secondary Captains. The 2026 School Captain is Billy Simpson (right), and the Vice Captain is Ellie Williams (left). “We are so proud of you and know you will do a fabulous job.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credit: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.
Latest News
A very successful Born to Read Spectacular
The Condobolin Born to Read Spectacular was a wonderful success. [...]
Players take to the tee
Veterans Golf Numbers were down for the vets golf last [...]
2026 Secondary School Captains
Congratulations to the Tottenham Central School 2026 Secondary Captains. The [...]
Players selected for Lachlan
The following Condobolin players were chosen as the Lachlan Cricket [...]
Celebrating Aunty Josie
Lake Cargelligo Central School is incredibly proud to share that [...]
Fourteen lovely debutantes presented at 2025 Ball
An excited group of people gathered at the Condobolin SRA [...]