2026 Secondary School Captains

Congratulations to the Tottenham Central School 2026 Secondary Captains. The 2026 School Captain is Billy Simpson (right), and the Vice Captain is Ellie Williams (left). “We are so proud of you and know you will do a fabulous job.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credit: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.

Last Updated: 15/10/2025By

