2026 Lake Cargelligo Debutante Ball

Media Release

On Friday the 10th April Lake Cargelligo Memorial Hall filled with almost 380 people to enjoy the Lake Cargelligo Debutante Ball. Lower Lachlan Community Service (LLCS) hosted the event for third time working closely with the Debutantes, their partners and parents and care givers to bring the evening together.

The official party for the evening were Ian Aubrey representing the Anglican Church, Matron of honour Sharon Thorpe, Rachael Morris representing the Catholic Parish, Merrilyn Hill representing the Uniting Church and Susan Hall from the Baptist Church. Dr Elizabeth Campbell was our MC for the evening with Narelle Hall delivering the acknowledgement of country.

Charlotte Hammond was the flower girl with her brother Kelly taking on the role of Page Boy.

Charlotte and Kelly are the children of Cody Hammond and Steph Buckley. They both did an exceptional job.

There were 10 debutantes on the evening who were as follows:

Addison McFadyen, the daughter of Chris and Cheryl McFadyen of Lake Cargelligo. Addison was partnered by Kade Golding, the son of Scott and Tanya Golding. Addison wore a floor length gown made from soft tulle and delicate 3D lace. It featured a flattering V-neckline and a low sheer back with fine straps.

Jayde Mitchell the daughter of Jenna and Michael Mitchell of Canberra, Murrin Bridge/Lake Cargelligo was partnered by Jimeal Thorpe, son of Debra Clarke and Jim Thorpe of Murrin Bridge/Lake Cargelligo. Jayde was dressed in an elegant strapless gown featuring a sweetheart neckline and a beautifully detailed lace bodice with delicate beading. The corset-style lace-up back offered a flattering fit, while the soft tulle skirt flowed timelessly.

Belle Golding, daughter of Luke and Amy Golding, from Euabalong. Belle was partnered by Dustin Ohlsen, son of Wal Ohlsen and Kim Hargrave also from Euabalong. Belle wore a floor-length white gown. The dress featured delicate straps and a beautifully detailed bodice adorned with floral embroidery. The soft, flowing tulle skirt added an elegant shimmer, complemented by a flattering neckline and a fitted silhouette that enhanced the overall grace of the gown.

Ellssa Vagg, the daughter of Carl and Lauren Vagg from Lake Cargelligo was partnered by Coden Stenhouse, the son of Chris and Deanna Stenhouse. Ellssa chose an elegant A line dress with a flowing floor length skirt made of layered tulle. The fitted bodice was intricately detailed and featured a V neckline, lace and glass beaded embellishments. Slender spaghetti straps lead to a striking low back design.

Jillian Watts, daughter of Letricia Agett and Gilbert Watts from Euabalong. Jillian was accompanied by her cousin Angus Luck, son of Trish Watts and Jason Luck of Euabalong West. Jillian was dressed in a stunning gown with jewel beaded appliques over soft tulle. She paired this with white beaded cowgirl boots that reflected her unique style.

Shayla Norris, daughter of Anna Trotz and Dion Norris from Euabalong. Shayla was partnered by her first cousin Zahn Norris, son of Zara and Clint Norris from Euabalong. Shayla chose a beautiful white gown with a delicate lace bodice featuring floral shapes, a soft flowing tulle skirt, finished with a delicate row of pearls at the waist and a corseted back for an elegant and timeless look.

Dashanti Johnson, daughter of Bronwyn Johnson and Kevin Newman, was partnered by Lucas Dutton son of Ashley Ferguson and Anthony Dutton. The dress she wore was a Romantic and refined design blending modern elegance with timeless charm. Crafted from delicate lace appliqué and soft tulle, it featured a sweetheart neckline with a subtle mesh insert. The structured corset bodice with intricate lace and an illusion lace-up back created a graceful, feminine silhouette.

Sienna Longford the eldest daughter of Kasey and Sharon Longford from Lake Cargelligo was partnered by Bodhi Monk, son of Dion and Rachael Monk from Lake Cargelligo. Sienna wore a classical satin A-Line gown with drop waist and split overlay skirt. The dress featured diamontes and subtle elegant embroidery highlighting the bodice and overlay edging. It had fine straps across the shoulders and a zip back.

Maisie Lawlor, daughter of Scott and Shellie Lawlor was partnered by Ashton Harris, son of Dean Harris and Amie Johnson. Maisie was dressed in a stunning gown featuring an elegant sweetheart neckline bodice, beautifully complemented by a fitted lace-up corset. Her look was completed with a full tulle skirt, delicately adorned with sparkling embellishments, creating a truly graceful and enchanting presence.

Brandi Johnson, the daughter of Monique Biggs from Lake Cargelligo was partnered by Riley MacQueen, the son of Jessica Johnstone and Liam MacQueen. Brandi chose a gown with an off the shoulder neckline that had detailed bodice adorned with intricate lace. The flowing A-line skirt added a romantic flair, and the sheer draped sleeves offered a touch of elegance and whimsy.

Following the formal proceedings of the evening the Debutantes, their partners, family and friends danced the night away to Griffith Duo Duble who played a great mix of tunes for both young and old.

LLCS would like to extend a massive thanks to everyone who played a role in bringing the evening together who without your support events such as these would not be possible in our community.

If you are looking at being part of the 2027 Debutante Ball please keep an eye out in the coming months for our information session and Save the Date. If you have any questions in the meantime please contact Kristy at LLCS on 0268981151 or email kristy@lowerlachlan.com.au

Media Release and Images provided by Lower Lachlan Community Service.