2026 Cross Country Fun
On Wednesday 1st April Ungarie Central School had a Run-believable day for cross country! The school held the annual cross country in sunny conditions. Congratulations to the champions, Shea Quade, Peter Heath, Jayla-Rae Paulo, Leo McClintock, Freya Rowling, Hayden Ward, Olivia Webster, Michael Paulo, Jax McCartney, Claudia Protheroe, Sam McClintock, Ruby McKay, Caleb Protheroe, Olivia Rossiter and Darcy Cattle. Source and Image Credits: Ungarie Central School Facebook page.
Latest News
Successful Condobolin Services Expo held
By Melissa Blewitt Central West Family Support Group’s (CWFSG) 2026 [...]
2026 Cross Country Fun
On Wednesday 1st April Ungarie Central School had a Run-believable [...]
Installing new turf
Lake Cargelligo Central School recently leveled up with some fresh [...]
CHS Year 12 Agriculture Excursion to Dubbo
Compiled by Melissa Blewitt Condobolin High School Year 12 Agriculture [...]
Spreading fertiliser and barley seeds
Prior to the school holidays, Condobolin High School Year 12 [...]
A New Era for Boarding at Kinross Wolaroi School
Advertorial. As Kinross Wolaroi School celebrates its 140th anniversary in [...]