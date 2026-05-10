2026 Cross Country Fun

On Wednesday 1st April Ungarie Central School had a Run-believable day for cross country! The school held the annual cross country in sunny conditions. Congratulations to the champions, Shea Quade, Peter Heath, Jayla-Rae Paulo, Leo McClintock, Freya Rowling, Hayden Ward, Olivia Webster, Michael Paulo, Jax McCartney, Claudia Protheroe, Sam McClintock, Ruby McKay, Caleb Protheroe, Olivia Rossiter and Darcy Cattle. Source and Image Credits: Ungarie Central School Facebook page.