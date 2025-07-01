2025 Trundle Ladies Open
A brilliant autumn morning greeted lady golfers travelling to the 2025 Trundle ladies open on Sunday 25th May.
It was a great day of laughter, friendship, food and golf!
“Thank you to those who travelled and to our small band of volunteers who helped in many different ways.” read a post on the Trundle Golf Club Facebook page.
Congratulations to Debbie Matheson from Nyngan who not only was the Division 1 scratch winner but also the raffle winner.
Results
Division 1:
Scratch:
Winner: Debbie Matheson (Nyngan) 86
Runner Up: Michelle Owen (Albert) 87
Handicap:
Winner: Christine Trudgett (Warren) 70
Runner Up:Alice McKeowen (Wentworth) 71
Stableford:
Winner: Kaye Jones (Parkes) 33.
Runner Up: Janine Tulenew (Nyngan) 33
Division 2:
Scratch:
Winner: Ann-Maree Gaffney (Forbes) 94
Runner Up: Suellen Taylor (Trundle) 99 countback: Linda Pollock
Handicap:
Winner: Emma Grady (Trundle) 66.
Runner Up: Linda Pollock (Forbes) 67.
Stableford:
Winner: Rose Carroll (Forbes) 36.
Runner Up: Deborah Dingwall (Forbes) 33
Junior Winner: Emma Rippon (Trundle) 76 nett
Source and Image Credits: Trundle Golf Club Facebook page.
