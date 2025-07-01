2025 Trundle Ladies Open

A brilliant autumn morning greeted lady golfers travelling to the 2025 Trundle ladies open on Sunday 25th May.

It was a great day of laughter, friendship, food and golf!

“Thank you to those who travelled and to our small band of volunteers who helped in many different ways.” read a post on the Trundle Golf Club Facebook page.

Congratulations to Debbie Matheson from Nyngan who not only was the Division 1 scratch winner but also the raffle winner.

Results

Division 1:

Scratch:

Winner: Debbie Matheson (Nyngan) 86

Runner Up: Michelle Owen (Albert) 87

Handicap:

Winner: Christine Trudgett (Warren) 70

Runner Up:Alice McKeowen (Wentworth) 71

Stableford:

Winner: Kaye Jones (Parkes) 33.

Runner Up: Janine Tulenew (Nyngan) 33

Division 2:

Scratch:

Winner: Ann-Maree Gaffney (Forbes) 94

Runner Up: Suellen Taylor (Trundle) 99 countback: Linda Pollock

Handicap:

Winner: Emma Grady (Trundle) 66.

Runner Up: Linda Pollock (Forbes) 67.

Stableford:

Winner: Rose Carroll (Forbes) 36.

Runner Up: Deborah Dingwall (Forbes) 33

Junior Winner: Emma Rippon (Trundle) 76 nett

Source and Image Credits: Trundle Golf Club Facebook page.