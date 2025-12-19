2025 Preschool Graduation

Trundle Children’s Centre had a great day celebrating the 2025 Preschool Graduation and Christmas party! “Such a happy morning, thank you to everyone who helped out and came along to enjoy the morning. Special thanks to Santa for coming early from the North Pole and braving the 40 degree heat.” read a post on the Centre’s Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Children’s Centre Facebook page.