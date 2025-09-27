2025 Lake Cargelligo JRL Sharks Presentation

By Hayley Egan

The Lake Cargelligo Junior Rugby League Sharks Presentation was held on Sunday 7th September.

Many awards were presented during the event.

The 2025 Club Volunteers of the Year were Nicola and Jonathan Streat and the 2025 Junior Club Volunteer of the Year was Ellssa Vagg.

The George Giltrap Memorial Shield for Best Performance by a team for the season went to both the Under 14’s and 16’s teams.

The Club Awards in Tag were presented to Sophia Newham for both Most Oustanding and Top Try Scorer, Gillian Watts for the Overall Encouragement Award, the Most Courageous award went to Leah Hayward and Top Tagger went to Paige Pierpoint-Pawsey.

The Club Awards in Tackle were also announced with Lennox Munro receiving the Most Courageous Award, Top Tackler went to Mark Kelly, Jay Hayward received the Overall Encouragement Award, while Charlie Nicholson was presented with Top Try Scorer and Mason Pearce received Most Oustanding.

In the Under 6’s team, awards were presented to Harry Norris and Ruben Smith.

Maggie O’Connor and Elle O’Neill were chosen for awards in the Under 7’s Girls team.

In Under 7’s Boy team, Eddie MacRae (M) received an award.

In the Boys Under 8’s team, awards were presented to Jensen Hart and William Loftus.

Brooklyn Golding, Claire Ward and Ella Smith were presented awards in the Under 9’s Girls team.

Under 10’s Boy team gave out awards to Jax Haase, Thea Hart and Axel Green.

Lucy Ward and Gemma Hague were teamgiven awards in the Under 11’s Girls team.

In Under 12’s Boys team, Jacob Munn,William Rebetzke and Tillan Meadows all received awards.

In the Under 13’s Girls team, Tanesha Hudd received an award for Most Consistent, while Indigo Hague was presented the award for Most Improved and Allie McFadyen was presented with the Coaches Award.

In the Boys Under 14’s team, Isaac Hutton and Beau Golding received awards.

In the Under 16’s Girls team, Ida Vagg was presented with Most Consistent, Shayla Norris was awarded with Most Courageous and both Rosie Suckling and Tanesha Hudd received Coaches Awards.

Image Credits: Kristy Brooks via the Lake Cargelligo Rugby League Facebook group.