2025 Athletics Carnival Results

Tottenham Central School held their 2025 Athletics Carnival on Friday 16th May. The following are the results on the day.

Age Champions

Junior Primary Girls Champion: Lila

Junior Primary Girls Runner Up: Freya

Junior Primary Boys Champion: Oliver

Junior Primary Boys Runner Up: Patrick

11 Year Primary Girls Champion: Emma

11 Year Primary Girls Runner Up: Annalise

11 Year Primary Boys Champion: Tony

11 Year Primary Boys Runner Up

12/13 Year Primary Girls Champion: Evelyn

12/13 Year Primary Girls Runner Up: Quin

12/13 Year Primary Boys Champion: Toby

12/13 Year Primary Boys Runner Up: Eli

12/13 Year Primary Boys Champion Multiclass: Bailey

Junior Secondary Girls Champion: Hayley

Junior Secondary Girls Champion: Isabelle

Junior Secondary Boys Champion: Levi

Junior Secondary Boys Runner Up: Angus

Senior Secondary Girls Champion: Jenavieve

Senior Secondary Girls Runner Up: Ellie/Laci

Senior Secondary Boys Champion: Connor

Senior Secondary Boys Runner Up: Billy

Overall Points

1st Latham

2nd Bailes

Records broken:

Evelyn: Senior Girls 1500m 6.44.44 – broke the record of Abbey Medcalf from 2019 of 7.21.00

Bailey: 12/3 Boys MultiClass 100m 31.16

Bailey: 12/3 Boys MultiClass 200m 1.14.57

Bailey: 12/3 Boys MultiClass Discus 4.78m

Bailey: 12/3 Boys MultiClass Long Jump .83m

Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.