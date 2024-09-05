2024 Tullamore Show

The Tullamore Show Committee sent a huge thank you to everyone after the 2024 Tullamore Show!

We just wanted to say a massive thank you to everyone who made the trip to our show this year! It was such a fantastic day, and we’re so grateful you could be part of it. Whether you came to compete, support, or just enjoy the atmosphere, your presence made all the difference.

A big shoutout to everyone who placed in the events—well done! Your hard work and talent really stood out, and it was great to see so much enthusiasm and skill on display.

And of course, we can’t forget our amazing volunteers. Your dedication and effort are what make this show possible every year. We couldn’t do it without you, and we’re so thankful for everything you do.

We’re already looking forward to next year’s show, which will be our 100th! It’s going to be something really special, and we can’t wait to celebrate it with all of you. Thanks again for your support, and we’ll see you next year!

Source: Tullamore P.A & H Association Inc Show Facebook page.