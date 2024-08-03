2024 Trundle Club Champions
On Saturday 13th July, Trundle Golf Club held their 2024 Trundle Club Championship.
The winners and runner ups are as follows:
Ladies’ A grade Pip Taylor
Ladies’ B grade Lindy Randall
r/u Suellen Taylor
Men’s A grade Adam Hall
r/u Bill Tomlinson (2 hole playoff)
Men’s B grade Terry Galvin
r/u Dale Holland (playoff)
Men’s C grade Craig Morgan
r/u Jake Liesegang (by 1 stroke)
Junior Champion Riley Randall
R/u Austin Randall
“Congratulations to all players for surviving the course.” read a post on the Trundle Golf Club Facebook page.
Source and Image Credits: Trundle Golf Club Facebook page.
