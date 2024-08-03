2024 Trundle Club Champions

On Saturday 13th July, Trundle Golf Club held their 2024 Trundle Club Championship.

The winners and runner ups are as follows:

Ladies’ A grade Pip Taylor

Ladies’ B grade Lindy Randall

r/u Suellen Taylor

Men’s A grade Adam Hall

r/u Bill Tomlinson (2 hole playoff)

Men’s B grade Terry Galvin

r/u Dale Holland (playoff)

Men’s C grade Craig Morgan

r/u Jake Liesegang (by 1 stroke)

Junior Champion Riley Randall

R/u Austin Randall

“Congratulations to all players for surviving the course.” read a post on the Trundle Golf Club Facebook page.

Source and Image Credits: Trundle Golf Club Facebook page.