2024 Athletics Carnival

On Friday 17 May 2024, Tottenham Central School held their 2024 Athletics Carnival. “So wonderful to see all of our students giving their best and some even lucky enough to break a record!! We are so proud of the sportsmanship and good humour seen on the day.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central Schools Facebook page.

Last Updated: 31/05/2024By

Latest News

Primary try Long Jump

04/06/2024|

Congratulations to all of Tullamore Central Schools Primary students who [...]

We recommend