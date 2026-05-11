200 Games for Kelly Tyack

Kelly Tyack took to the court for her 200th game recently— an incredible milestone, with multiple premierships and Best & Fairest awards already to her name.

“Kelly is one of the greats of our club — an inspirational player with a never-give-up attitude and outstanding determination. Her versatility allows her to shine at both ends of the court, all while providing constant guidance and support to her teammates. She’s a formidable defender and just as strong in attack, with a deep knowledge of the game that she generously shares with others.” read a post on the Mighty Tullibigeal Grasshoppers Facebook page.

“Off the court, Kelly is just as valuable. She’s always willing to lend a hand — whether it’s umpiring, managing, coaching, or helping out in the canteen.

“Congratulations, Kelly — we’re so proud of everything you’ve achieved and can’t wait to celebrate this amazing milestone with you!” the post concluded.

Soure and Image Credit: The Mighty Tullibigeal Grasshoppers Facebook page.