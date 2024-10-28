2 night visit at Wambangalang
Wambangalang Environmental Education Centre hosted a group of 30 stage two students from Lake Cargelligo Central School to their wonderful EEC for a memorable 2-night excursion in late September.
The itinerary was packed full of engaging activities, such as exploring the bush lands on bikes, navigating low ropes, practicing archery, orienteering, and teaming up to build shelters.
Some of the excursion highlights included a ‘Nature Show’ with the Wambangalang creatures, embarking on a twilight spotlighting adventure through the bush lands using torches, and enjoying stories around the campfire at night.
The students thoroughly enjoyed themselves, with some students experiencing their first time away from home. This adventure will surely leave a lasting impression on them and memories for years to come.
Source and Image Credits: Wambangalang Environmental Education Centre Facebook page.
