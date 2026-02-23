1912 Cricket team
The West Wyalong Cricket Team in 1912. The article read: ‘West Wyalong XV played against Victor Trumper’s XI’. Top Row: Bannister (Umpire), B. Kenny, S. Schrieber, F. Smith (Scorer), and H. Naylor (Umpire). Second Row: A. Hehre, Geo. Kearns, J. Neild, Alf Andrew, Murt O’Brien, ? Johnstone and R. O’Brien. Front Row: Ern Buttenshaw, T. O’Brien, H. Shannon, L. Evans, R. Moore and Phil King. Top Right: Faith, Hope and Charity. Photo courtesy Willow in the Mallee by John Scascighini. “Top right – wonder if it was their real names.” read a post on the West Wyalong and Beyond Facebook page. Source and Image Credit: West Wyalong and Beyond Facebook page.
