18 Hole Stroke Golf Results

A great day out on the Trundle Golf Club Course with 19 players taking part – some top scoring and plenty of competition!
Winner – Riley Randall (63 nett)
Runner-Up – Benji Wu (65 nett, C/B)
Nearest the Pins
1st – Luke Watt
Money Hole (12th) – Luke Watt
13th – Benji Wu
17th – Terry Galvin
“Well done to all players and thanks to everyone who came along! Looking forward to the next round!” read a post on the Trundle Golf Club Facebook page.
Source and Image Credits: Trundle Golf Club Facebook page.

Last Updated: 14/04/2026By

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