18 Hole Stroke Golf Results

A great day out on the Trundle Golf Club Course with 19 players taking part – some top scoring and plenty of competition!

Winner – Riley Randall (63 nett)

Runner-Up – Benji Wu (65 nett, C/B)

Nearest the Pins

1st – Luke Watt

Money Hole (12th) – Luke Watt

13th – Benji Wu

17th – Terry Galvin

“Well done to all players and thanks to everyone who came along! Looking forward to the next round!” read a post on the Trundle Golf Club Facebook page.

Source and Image Credits: Trundle Golf Club Facebook page.