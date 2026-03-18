100th Birthday Celebration

Family and friends travelled from near and far to help Mick Lemon celebrate his 100th birthday on Wednesday, 25th February.

Some travelling from as far as Taree, Canberra, Newcastle, Wollongong and Coffs Harbour, as well as many locals and ex-locals from West Wyalong to be present. The birthday celebration was held at the Ungarie Bowling Club with around 180 people in attendance.

Mick was born on 25th February 1926 to Frederick and Annie Lemon, weighing approximately 4lb and slept in a shoe box for the first few months of his life. Mick grew up on the family farm at Wilga Forest. When he was old enough he rode a bike or sometimes his horse the 6 miles to attend the Wilga Plains school. He worked on the family farm until he was old enough to find work away from the farm. Mick married Dot (Dorothy Spratford) on 22nd February 1947.

As part of becoming a centenarian Mick received congratulatory cards from King Charles, the Governor-General Sam Mostyn, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, local member Jamie Chaffey and a certificate from Steph Cooke.

A short formal ceremony included cutting of the cake made by Mick’s daughter Carol, a walk through Mick’s bowling achievements as researched by Tony Carr (Mick has been a member of the Ungarie Bowling Club for approximately 68 years) and Ex-neighbour and good friend Maree Cannard read a poem she had written for the special occasion.

Harry Rowling also celebrated his birthday and was presented with a birthday cake.

Contributed by Carol Rattey. Images sourced from a post by Brony Mason on the Ungarie – A Place We Call HOME Facebook group.