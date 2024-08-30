100 days of learning
On Wednesday 31st July, Trundle Central School Kindergarten, year 1 and year 2 students celebrated 100 days of learning. Students were encouraged to wear their brightest clothes on the day. The students started their day by making 100 year old versions of themselves. Next, the students moved outside to play games with the target of 100 and then moved on to a quick trip to the park. To conclude the day, the students had a dance party. “Thank you Sue Morrison for making the amazing cupcakes. We love our supportive community” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.
