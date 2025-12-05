10 Years of Trundle Pink Night
By Hayley Egan
On Friday 17th October, the 10th Trundle Pink Night was held at the Trundle Golf Club.
This year, Trundle Pink Night was the lead-in to the All Roads Lead to Trundle Weekend, which was held on Saturday 18th and Sunday 19th October.
An auction full of great prizes, massive raffles, live music from The Alternators and delicious food, drinks and Mr Whippy were some of the things on offer on the night.
The total raised from donations, the auction and raffles came to an incredible $23,674! This adds to the astounding $231,000 raised for the Cancer Council NSW over the past decade.
Carolyn and Deb, the faces behind the annual fundraiser, along with their community, have helped change the shape of cancer in Australia. Nationally, the five-year survival rate for all cancers combined is now around 72%, up from less than 50% in the early 1980s.
“This incredible progress is thanks to the generosity of communities like ours — because of you, we can now begin to focus on living well with cancer, not just surviving it.” read a comment on the Trundle Pink Night Facebook page.
