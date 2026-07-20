Year Six students enjoy Transition Gala Day at CHS

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin High School welcomed Year Six students from Condobolin Public School and St Joseph’s School for a Transition Gala Day on Thursday, 25 June.

The event gave students a valuable opportunity to experience a taste of high school life through a range of engaging activities focused on wellbeing, culture, sport and problem-solving challenges. Students also toured the school facilities and met with Year Nine student leaders, who helped guide and support them throughout the day.

The atmosphere was positive and energetic, with students making new connections, participating enthusiastically, and enjoying the chance to become familiar with their future learning environment.

Transition events like this play an important role in helping students feel confident and supported as they prepare for the move into high school. The day provided a welcoming introduction to Condobolin High School and helped strengthen relationships between students from across the local community.