Touch Footy fun at Condobolin

By Melissa Blewitt

More than 60 children turned out at Pat Timmins Oval on Tuesday, 6 October to get a taste of touch football, as Condobolin Junior Rugby League looks to bring a competition back to town.

The Condobolin Junior Rugby League Touch Footy Day was open to children of all ages and abilities and featured a development session run by NSW Touch Football Australia, followed by games and a question-and-answer session.

Participants had the opportunity to learn more about touch football while taking part in activities designed to encourage children to get involved, have fun, make friends and experience being part of a team.

The day also included a barbecue and a free sausage sizzle for participants, along with an information session involving the Condobolin Junior Rugby League committee and volunteers.

Condobolin Junior Rugby League is now hoping to form a touch football subcommittee made up of local volunteers who can help develop a competition and get the sport up and running in town.

The club is encouraging people interested in helping with the proposed competition to get involved. For more information or to show your interest email condobolinjrlfc@hotmail.com