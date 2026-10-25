Condobolin artist’s work selected for Parliament House collection

By Melissa Blewitt

A work by Condobolin artist Kellie Ward has been acquired for the Australian Parliament House Art Collections in Canberra.

Her 2026 artwork, Cowgirls of Melbourne, was acquired from Brunswick Street Gallery for inclusion in the Parliament House Rotational Art Collection.

The collection features contemporary Australian art and craft reflecting aspects of the country’s culture, character and identity.

Works from the Rotational Collection are displayed throughout Parliament House, including in general circulation areas, parliamentarians’ suites and public exhibition spaces.

The acquisition gives Ward’s work a national platform, with Cowgirls of Melbourne joining a collection designed to showcase contemporary Australian artistic practice.

Kellie creates her work under the name Kel Ward Art and operates Little Cottage Studio.

The selection adds to a growing body of recognition for the Lake Cargelligo-born artist and provides a connection between the Western NSW community and one of the country’s most significant public buildings.

Image Credit: Kellie Ward Art Facebook Page