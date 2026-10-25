Water season gets underway across Shire

By Melissa Blewitt

The start of October has brought the opening of the swimming season across the Lachlan Shire, with locals and visitors able to make the most of pools, lakes and waterways as the weather warms up.

Swimming pools at Condobolin, Lake Cargelligo and Tottenham opened for the 2026/27 season on Saturday, 3 October.

For Condobolin residents, Gum Bend Lake is also open for the ski season, while Lake Cargelligo continues to offer year-round opportunities for boating, fishing and camping.

Both Gum Bend Lake and Lake Cargelligo offer free camping, giving visitors the chance to stay longer and explore the towns and surrounding areas.

Lachlan Shire Mayor John Medcalf OAM said the Shire’s pools and waterways provided important recreation for residents and visitors during the warmer months.

“We’re fortunate to have a range of places across Lachlan Shire where people can enjoy the water, whether that’s spending a day at the local pool, heading out on the lake or enjoying a camping trip with family and friends,” he stated.

The warmer months are expected to bring increased activity to the Shire’s waterways, with swimming, water skiing, fishing and boating among the activities available.

Council is reminding people to take care around the water, follow pool and boating rules and supervise children closely.

Users of the waterways are also encouraged to be considerate of others sharing the spaces as the summer season gets underway.