Year 7 and 8 create children’s books

In term 3, Trundle Central School year 7 and 8 Science learned about cells, classification and adaptations.

For their assessment task they were challenged to design and create their very own children‘s books aimed at a primary school audience.

Each book explained classification as well as structural, physiological and behavioural adaptations of a chosen animal. The results were outstanding with each group producing an amazing book filled with colourful illustrations, clever storytelling and accurate science. They then read aloud to the respective primary classes.

Congratulations to Year 7 and 8 Science on their creativity, effort and enthusiasm! The books will be on display in the library!

Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.