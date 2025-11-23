Year 6 HSIE Transition Adventure
On Thursday 6th November, Tullamore Central School Year 6 students kicked off their HSIE journey with a hands-on exploration of History and Geography as they prepare for high school!
Students learned about famous historical events and civilizations; Designed their own islands with volcanoes, rivers, and more; Examined historical artefacts like young archaeologists; Worked together to put major world events on a timeline and had fun with a “Would You Rather?” game, imagining life in Ancient Egypt or Rome!
What an exciting session full of creativity, curiosity, and laughter! The students are ready to dive into high school HSIE next year!
Source and Image Credits: Tullamore Central School Facebook page.
