Year 6 attend GRIP Leadership Day
Tottenham Central School Year 6 students recently had the wonderful opportunity to attend the GRIP leadership day in Dubbo.
During their trip, they learnt that leaders serve the needs of others, role model school values to others, make connections with lots of people and take ownership for opportunities.
They were also told that leaders demonstrate integrity by always telling the truth, aiming for high standards, always apologise for their mistakes, act according to their values and that actions match their words
Students also learnt that leaders meet challenges by facing them with new ideas for fellow students, school grounds and the wider community!
Year 6 are looking forward to continue leading well and put their learning into action back at school!
Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.
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