Year 3-6 start STEM
Tottenham Central School Students in Years 3-6 started their digital technologies/stem lessons recently and loved every minute of it.
“It was lovely seeing how creative they could be and how they could use their engineering skills to build their designs.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.
Students in Years 5/6 worked on creating a mascot and a cantilever with specific conditions. Students in Years 3/4 worked on an egg drop, where they had to build a protective device so the egg wouldn’t smash when it was launched off the verandah.
Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central Schools Facebook page.
Latest News
Looking Back: Seniors enjoy Luncheon
Over 130 seniors from across the Lachlan Shire gathered at [...]
Looking back: Enjoying a Film at Callara Community Theatre
Many locals had a lovely time at the Last Friday [...]
New and returning staff for LCCS
Lake Cargelligo Central School welcomed both new and returning staff [...]
Year 3-6 start STEM
Tottenham Central School Students in Years 3-6 started their digital [...]
Another successful Swimming Carnival
On Friday 9th February, Ungarie Central School held their annual [...]
Planting at Garden Club
Seeds galore were planted on Thursday 15th February at Garden [...]