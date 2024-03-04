Year 3-6 start STEM

Tottenham Central School Students in Years 3-6 started their digital technologies/stem lessons recently and loved every minute of it.

“It was lovely seeing how creative they could be and how they could use their engineering skills to build their designs.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

Students in Years 5/6 worked on creating a mascot and a cantilever with specific conditions. Students in Years 3/4 worked on an egg drop, where they had to build a protective device so the egg wouldn’t smash when it was launched off the verandah.

Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central Schools Facebook page.