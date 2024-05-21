Primary students groove to the music

On the last day of term, Tullibigeal Central School K-6 students headed down to the big hall to watch the performance ‘Let The Music Move You’. Lots of little performers upon us! Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central Schools Facebook page.

