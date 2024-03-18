Year 11 attend LAP Study
Ungarie Central School’s Yr 11 students, (above) Bella Cooney, Gavin Ward, Josh Batty, Allora Vinecombe, Kate Jackson, Ethan Robb, Patrick McClintock and Mitchell Collins attended LAP Study Days in Condobolin recently. These days allow students from all schools to meet with their teachers and participate in a variety of group tasks, practical lessons and other activities. Source and Image Credit: Ungarie Central School Newsletter.
