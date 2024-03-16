Windmill Grass inundates roads and properties

Windmill Grass (Chloris truncate), which is also commonly referred to as Umbrella Grass, inundated Gooma Road (off Palesthan Road) in the Condobolin area on Thursday, 29 February. As it was a windy day, the Windmill Grass travelled far and wide, and piled up on roads and became trapped in trees and road side vegetation (above and below). Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.

Many farm houses also saw piles of Windmill Grass gather outside, especially around the perimeter, under car ports and verandahs (below).Image Credit: Wendy Patton.