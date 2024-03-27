Latest News
Celebrating St Patrick’s Day
Saint Patrick's Day, or the Feast of Saint Patrick is [...]
LSC Donation and Event Support Funding Round One now open
Lachlan Shire Council’s Donation and Event Support Funding Round One [...]
Waterbird Photography Exhibition officially opened
An Exhibition showcasing what it’s like to be amongst the [...]
Willis Lane sealing done
The sealing of Willis Lane has been completed. The sealing [...]
Exploring Triangles
Tottenham Central School Stage 5 Mathematic students have been exploring [...]
Farmer Dustin on a quest to find love
Condobolin’s Dustin Manwaring is among five farmers looking for love [...]