William to compete in Canberra
A huge congratulations Lake Cargelligo St Francis Xavier School student, William. This super star came 2nd on Friday 2nd May in Western Region Cross Country. William will now go on to compete in Canberra. “Our school is so proud of William for his determination and commitment and wish him well in Canberra.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credit: St Francis Xavier School Lake Cargelligo Facebook page.
Latest News
Showing respect
Lake Cargelligo St Francis Xavier School participated in an ANZAC [...]
William to compete in Canberra
A huge congratulations Lake Cargelligo St Francis Xavier School student, [...]
Marching for ANZAC
On ANZAC Day, Lake Cargelligo Central School had a good [...]
SLT represent school with pride
Congratulations to the Tullamore Central School Student Leadership Team who [...]
Staff attend Cultural Responsiveness Training
Lake Cargelligo St Francis Xavier School staff recently had a [...]
Getting inspired
Tullamore Central School K-2 Students recently finished their animal art [...]