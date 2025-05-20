William to compete in Canberra

A huge congratulations Lake Cargelligo St Francis Xavier School student, William. This super star came 2nd on Friday 2nd May in Western Region Cross Country. William will now go on to compete in Canberra. “Our school is so proud of William for his determination and commitment and wish him well in Canberra.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credit: St Francis Xavier School Lake Cargelligo Facebook page.