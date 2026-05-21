Western Region Netball Trials
On Thursday 30th April, Lake Cargelligo Central School student Emme travelled to Orange as part of the Lower Lachlan Netball Team to trial at the Western SSA Trials.
Emme demonstrated outstanding commitment, skill & teamwork across the trials, representing the school with pride.
“Well done, Emme, we’re so proud of you! Thanks also to her parents for taking her and ongoing support.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.
Source and Image Credit: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.
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